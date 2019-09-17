Tipp developer says Dublin needs high-rise buildings to grow

Dublin will miss the opportunity to be an international player if it doesn’t embrace high-rise buildings.

That’s the message from the Ronan Group which is headed up by Carrick on Suir native Johnny Ronan – they were granted permission by An Bord Pleanala earlier this year for a 22-storey tower on Tara Street.

Plans for the high-rise were initially turned down by Dublin City Council in 2017.

Richard Coleman is a townscape and heritage consultant with the Ronan Group, and says planning regulations need to change.