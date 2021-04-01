Tipp company acquires Clare start-up business

Tipperary’s FRS Recruitment has completed the purchase of Clare based tech start up Get the Shifts.

FRS – one of the leading recruitment companies in Ireland – will use the acquisition of the on-demand staffing platform to further grow its share of the temporary staffing market and to expand into international markets.

Previously dubbed the ‘Tinder for jobs’, Get the Shifts provides on demand temporary hospitality, retail and marketing personnel.

Under the terms of the deal Get the Shifts will become a division of FRS Recruitment, utilising the shared services, reach and resources of the social enterprise co-operative, FRS Network which has its headquarters in Roscrea.