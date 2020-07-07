Tipp Chamber says wage subsidy needs to continue

The Vice President of Tipperary Chamber believes the wage subsidy scheme may need to stay in place for the hospitality sector into next year.

Frank McGrath thinks the future of the temporary scheme and the two metre social distancing rule are issues which need to be resolved for businesses in the near future.

The wage subsidy scheme is currently in place until the end of August, allowing businesses to recover 70 percent of staff wages from the State.

Frank believes it’ll need to be extended for some sectors, particularly businesses in hospitality and tourism.

“I think many of those businesses are going to need it right up to the end of the year or even into next year realistically.”

“I mean the national figures around unemployment at the moment are around 25% – before Covid that was 4.8%.”

“They’re projecting that the 25% unemployment rate will come down to maybe 18 or 19% by next January so if you go by that a lot of businesses are going to still going to need support right up to the end of the year or maybe into next year.