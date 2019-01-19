Tipp car sales down in 2018

3,225 new vehicles were registered in the Premier County last year according to the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with 3,361 the previous year – a drop of 136 or just over 4%.

However over 60 new T registrations were logged every week in 2018.

Nationally sales of new cars have fallen by 4.6% to 121,157 with just Carlow, Kildare and Louth showing an increase on 2017.

While the vast majority of new cars sold in Ireland are still diesel powered the number of hybrids and electric vehicles increased by over 65% last year.