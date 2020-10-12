Tipp car dealers looking at bleak future

There was a 76 percent increase in the number of new cars registered in Tipperary last month compared to September 2019.

According to the Central Statistics Office there were 173 ‘T’ registrations last month.

Peugeot was the most popular brand followed by Toyota and Ford.

A total of 303 second hand car sales were recorded in Tipperary during September.

Tom Cullen – Deputy Director General -The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says the September spike masks an overall difficult year for the industry.

“Some of was just sales that were coming back out of earlier on in the year so again we’re going to be 25% back this year.”

“We would have predicted around 110,000 new cars for this year – we’ll be about 88,000 or 89,000 at the end of the year and we’re predicting around 96,000 new cars for next year.”

“When you’re south of 100,000 new car sales you’re really in recessionary figures.”