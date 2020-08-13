Tipp businesses still under pressure from Covid lockdown

Despite increased footfall in towns across Tipperary many local businesses are still struggling to survive.

That’s according to the vice president of Nenagh Chamber Denis Finnerty.

A number of local businesses in the town have ceased trading in recent weeks due to the impact of Covid-19.

Denis Finnerty says the pandemic has impacted on businesses in a number of ways.

“It has interfered with our supply of materials and goods that we sell but more importantly it has devastated demand.”

“So we really need a dose of economic reality and we really need to stress the importance to people to come back to town and support our local businesses.”

“Everybody says quite rightly that this recovery that we’re going to have will depend on jobs but the only way to support jobs in your local community is to support businesses in your local community.”