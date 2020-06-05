Tipp businesses need supports in place to come through the Covid-19 crisis

Tipperary SME’s are among those calling for the government to put the necessary supports in place to help the sector recover from the impact of Covid-19.

They’re part of SME Recovery Ireland – a new group advocating a national small business recovery plan.

Alex McDonnell – CEO of Expertivity Technologies – says SME’s are vital to the economy of Tipperary and the entire country.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said a lot of these are facing a very uncertain future.

“50% of SME’s won’t survive – even with the current economic incentives and supports that are in place – beyond about three to four months of the lockdown and as you probably know we’re close to that limit now. And 70% of SME’s won’t last six months.”

“If 50 to 70% of those people close down I mean that’s an economic wilderness if you just look at Tipperary, look at the towns – I live in Ballina Killaloe, you know you’re looking at half the bars half the restaurants.”