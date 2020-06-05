Tipp businesses need supports in place to come through the Covid-19 crisis

By
Pat Murphy
-
Stock photo, newspapers Photo from Pixabay

Tipperary SME’s are among those calling for the government to put the necessary supports in place to help the sector recover from the impact of Covid-19.

They’re part of SME Recovery Ireland – a new group advocating a national small business recovery plan.

Alex McDonnell – CEO of Expertivity Technologies – says SME’s are vital to the economy of Tipperary and the entire country.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said a lot of these are facing a very uncertain future.

“50% of SME’s won’t survive – even with the current economic incentives and supports that are in place – beyond about three to four months of the lockdown and as you probably know we’re close to that limit now. And 70% of SME’s won’t last six months.”

“If 50 to 70% of those people close down I mean that’s an economic wilderness if you just look at Tipperary, look at the towns – I live in Ballina Killaloe, you know you’re looking at half the bars half the restaurants.”