Tipp businesses facing closure due to insurance costs

It’s claimed the spiralling cost of insurance is crippling small businesses in North Tipperary.

The issue is to be raised at next weeks meeting of Tipperary County Council by Councillor Michael O’Meara.

One publican saw his insurance costs doubling to €8,000 while a rural leisure industry was faced with a €10,000 increase in the cost of their cover.

Councillor O’Meara says it’s a major issue for community groups and voluntary organisations as well.

The Rathcabbin based local representative says one of the areas that needs to be tackled is the amount of compensation being awarded by Judges.