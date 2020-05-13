Tipp business owner critical of lack of Covid-19 information from government

A West Tipperary restaurateur says they will adapt as best they can to adhere to social distancing guidelines whenever they finally get to reopen.

Niamh Quinn and her husband Gary had just opened Flanagan’s Lane Restaurant in Tipp Town when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

As a result they didn’t qualify for any Government support.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Niamh said there isn’t enough clarity on what restrictions will be in place when they finally get to reopen.

“Our downstairs is smaller than our upstairs but the downstairs will only be able to seat three tables so we’ll be operating at it could be 30% capacity but you still probably have to put on staff because they’ve to run up and down the stairs.”

“It’s going to be difficult but again the government, they still haven’t come back to me in all the queries I’ve put out. (Deputy) Mattie McGrath was inquiring for me and he was just getting the same response from the government so I really don’t know.”

“We’re just going to try it and hopefully we’ll get out the other end.”