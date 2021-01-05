Tipp business leader confident economy will recover from the pandemic

Businesses in Tipperary are being encouraged to facilitate staff to work at home if at all possible.

The call from the CEO of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Michelle Aylward comes as the number of Covid-19 cases has risen dramatically in recent weeks.

However she says it’s vital that the Government continues to support businesses during the pandemic.

“If you can, work from home. I think that is the big issue. I’m doing it myself. It’s not easy but we have to do it.”

“So that’s why we would call on the Government again to make sure that they continue the support for the businesses in terms of the rates relief, the Pandemic Unemployment Payments and things like that and that these businesses continue to be supported so that when we do come out of this pandemic that we will be able to get the economy going again.”