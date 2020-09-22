Tipp business group launch ‘The Premier Pivots’

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of online events in a bid to boost business across the Premier County.

‘The Premier Pivots’ aims to reboot, renew and restore business which have been hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

Chamber president Paula Carney Hoffler says businesses need all the help they can get at the moment.

“What we’re finding is there’s great difficulty around understanding what’s available to them. And we found as well that businesses in Tipperary really want to start having a conversation to explore what’s out there for them – how they can support their business and how to move forward.”

“It’s just been such a challenge for business and I suppose ‘The Premier Pivots’ really comes from listening to what people want. Tomorrow is the inaugural session where we’ll be focusing on the hospitality and retail sectors.