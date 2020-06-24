Tipp barber fears business will struggle with appointment system

A West Tipperary barber says he won’t be reopening in the wake of Covid-19.

Brian Kenny has run Kenny’s Barbers at Bank Place in Tipp Town for the last seven years.

While the main reason for his decision is based on rent issues Brian says customers having to make appointments will prove difficult for barbers compared to hair salons.

“Our business is totally walk-in. It’s an impulse shop for guys.”

“Obviously hairdressers are mostly appointment but we’re not – we’ve never operated on an appointment system.”

“I think its going to play havoc and I think productivity and turnover in money is going to be a real issue.”