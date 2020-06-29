Tipp back in business

Almost all businesses, amenities and workplaces across Tipperary will be reopening today.

Phase 3 of the government roadmap comes into effect now and sees the likes of hairdressers, hotels, cafes, restaurants and pubs that serve food back in business.

The Clonmel Park Hotel is one of those reopening this morning.

Speaking to Tipp FM ahead of their opening this morning, Sales and Marketing Manager, from the hotel Laura Jones said they’ve brought some changes into their restaurant.

“We are now using single use menus.”

“So you’re given your menu – the host will come back and take an order and then we drop all the condiments, the paper napkins and cutlery to the table. We would ask the guests to remove it from the tray themselves. We want to maintain social distancing to protect our customers as well as our staff so this will help with that.”

“We’d hope it will be business as usual just with the little service tweaks.”