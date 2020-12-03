Thurles traders lose out due to unannounced Eir works

Thurles Chamber of commerce say significant business was lost in the town centre yesterday because of unannounced works being carried out by Eir.

Broadband and phone connections were lost meaning no transactions could be carried out using contactless payment.

Chamber President and proprietor of the Bookworm John Butler says many people were unable to shop as a result.

“Absolutely and it’s absolutely disgraceful because for people who had come in – and at this year might be buying more than normal – they wouldn’t have that amount of cash on them.”

“They wanted to use their cards and they couldn’t so we were saying ‘look our internet and credit cards are down – would you mind getting cash from the bank machine’ so they had to go and come back or they left and didn’t.”