Thurles post office relocation difficult to stop – Ahearn

A Fine Gael general election candidate for Tipperary has cast doubt over the potential to reverse An Post’s decision to relocate the Thurles post office.

Garret Ahearn expressed frustration at how difficult it had been to try and get An Post to cancel the move.

As many as two thousand people took to the streets of Thurles last month to protest against the move, citing concerns over a declining footfall from the town centre.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Mr Ahearn felt that the relocation couldn’t be stopped.

However, Thurles man Austin Broderick says the local community will still continue to fight…