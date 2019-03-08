Thurles post office move likely to impact on elderly

It’s claimed the decision to relocate the post office from the heart of Thurles to the shopping centre will have a detrimental effect on elderly residents.

Around 300 people attended a public meeting in Thurles last night to discuss An Post’s decision to relocate the Post Office from Liberty Square.

Among them were Tipperary’s five TDs and a number of local Councillors who all expressed opposition to the move.

Ursula Payne – who works with elderly people – was among the top table speakers at the gathering in Hayes Hotel.

She warned that the changes will impact very negatively on older people or those with dementia.

She says familiar routines are essential for a person’s well-being and cited the current situation for many coming in on buses to Thurles from nearby rural communities

An Post say there is no going back on the move from Liberty Square later this year to an outlet in Thurles Shopping Centre.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus Hanafin – who also strenuously opposes the move – is concerned there would be no real security of tenure at the new leased premises