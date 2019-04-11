Thurles delegation meeting An Post officials on post office move

Efforts to retain the post office on Liberty Square in Thurles are continuing this lunchtime.

A meeting is currently taking place in Dublin with An Post’s most senior officials.

The CEO and Chairman of the company are meeting with a deputation which includes Tipperary TDs, the two Fine Gael general election candidates, four local Councillors and six members from the Save Our Square action committee.

However Deputy Jackie Cahill isn’t holding out much hope of An Post reversing their decision to relocate their outlet to Thurles Shopping Centre.