Thurles businessman questions relocation of post office to shopping centre

The businessman behind proposals to renovate the post office in Thurles and lease it back to An Post is convinced the idea is still a runner.

The company insists remaining in their current Post Office in Liberty Square is not an option.

They claim the listed building is not fit for purpose and have made the decision to relocate to Thurles Shopping Centre later this year.

Local businessman Martin Healy had proposed to purchase the property and bring it up to the standards required by An Post.

He says the cost of refurbishing the Liberty Square post office is around €350,000

However An Post CEO David McRedmond claimed during a meeting in Leinster House yesterday with a deputation from Thurles that he wasn’t aware of these proposals.

Martin Healy is convinced that when Mr Redmond does eventually see the plans he will run with them.

The planned relocation has led to thousands of people taking to the streets of Thurles to voice their opposition to the move while many local businesses say will devastate the town centre.

Martin Healy says it’s incumbent on local TDs and politicians to persuade the Communications Minister to prevent An Post from moving away from the square which is currently undergoing a multi-million Euro revamp.