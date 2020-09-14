Thurles business owner positive about future

A Thurles businessman says he’s “optimistic for the future” despite the trading challenges posed by Covid-19.

Stephen Shanahan of Healthy Haven at Liberty Square is thanking the public for its support in recent months, but acknowledges that challenges remain for the foreseeable future.

His comments come as Tipp FM launches the ‘Keep Tipperary in Business’ promotion in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office and Shop Local Tipperary.

Stephen has been reflecting on the last couple of months.

“Customers have been very understanding. There’s been a queue an odd time outside the shops in Thurles. We’re looking onwards and upwards.”

“My gut feeling is we’re probably not out of the woods yet. We’re probably going to suffer a bit before we fully get back on out feet but I’m optimistic for the future.”