Thurles business leader disappointed with failure to allow click & collect service

The President of Thurles Chamber says he doesn’t see the logic in not allowing ‘click-and-collect’ services for non-essential retailers.

John Butler of the Bookworm in Thurles says he expects that most members would be very disappointed by the Government’s announcement yesterday evening.

The current climate for non-essential retail will only be reviewed again ahead of May 4th, leaving some businesses out of action for at least the first four months of the year.

John says that businesses like his are capable of operating click-and-collect safely immediately.

“With a lot of construction starting back on the 12th of April and hopefully schools will be fully back by then it would seem that not even to allow click & collect is really disappointing because its something that can be done very safely and we have done it safely in the past.”