A Thurles business owner is highlighting the importance of An Post’s decision to invest in the town.

Theresa Whelan is the owner of En Paris in the town’s shopping centre, right next door to the proposed location of the new post office.

She is encouraging the people of the town to see the positivity of such a development.

Ms Whelan stressed that a flagship office for the town of Thurles, regardless of its location, was a very positive development.