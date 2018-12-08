Three Tipperary companies in the running for SFA awards

The aim of the National Small Business Awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the sector to Irish industry.

Small businesses are seen by many as the backbone of enterprise and trade in the Premier County.

Now in its 15th year the Small Firms Association awards honour those companies who provide much needed employment across the country.

Clonmel based Blanco Nino have been shortlisted in three categories.

They produce corn based tortillas for the food service market from their base at Carrigeen Business Park.

They’re in the running for the Manufacturing Category, Food & Drink and Exporter of the Year.

Also among the finalists at the Small Firms Association Awards are Roscrea based FRS Training in the Services Category and Drangan based Horan Automation & Consulting in the Outstanding Small Business section.

The winners will be announced in February.