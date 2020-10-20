Temporary closure of Mullinahone Post Office

The post office in Mullinahone has temporarily closed from today according to An Post.

The company says it’s due to circumstances beyond their control.

Arrangements are in place to make payments from the Department of Social Protection from Callan Post Office and all other post office services are available at Callan and other post offices in the area.

DSP Customers who wish to use an alternative Post Office can do so by making an application to the relevant DSP Scheme Office.

An Post say they regret the inconvenience to customers but will endeavour to re-open the office as soon as possible.