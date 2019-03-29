Stop the Move – Save our Square set to march in Thurles

The action committee battling to save the Liberty Square Post office will rally in the town later this morning.

Stop the Move Save our Square has escalated its campaign to prevent An Post from relocating their outlet in Liberty Square.

The semi state body recently announced plans to relocate their outlet in the town centre to a shopping centre down the road, much to the dissatisfaction of residents and business owners in Thurles.

The protest group has on several occasions expressed their concern that relocating the post office could have a negative effect on footfall in to the town centre.

An Post has claimed that it is the best move to meet the demands of their customers, stating that no amount of money could bring the current building up to spec.

However, speaking on Tipp Today recently, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill, suggested that a local business man could step in to bring the current building up to the necessary standards.

Protesters will gather at the Parnell Street car park at 11am and work their way around Liberty Square and finish up outside the post office.