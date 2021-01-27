Staffing cuts at Iconic owned newspapers in Tipperary criticised in the Seanad

The Junior Minister for Business says it’s “regrettable” that Iconic Newspapers is making cuts to staffing at its titles during the current lockdown.

Robert Troy was questioned by Senator Shane Cassells in the Seanad about the controversy which has seen some journalists laid off and much of the rest of the workforce put on four-day working weeks.

Iconic Newspapers owns the Tipperary Star, The Nationalist and the Midland Tribune, and it’s the second time that widespread cuts have been made since the pandemic began.

Minister Troy says Government can’t dictate how any business is run, but described the move as “regrettable”.

“In the context of this Government’s stated commitment to support independent media into the future it is regrettable that we have a company like Iconic making restructures such as this in advance.”

“Especially considering the range of financial supports that this government has made available to all businesses.”