All staff at Tipperary café retained despite new ownership

Staff at a popular café in Tipperary have not been affected by a decision not to extend the lease on the premises.

Lily Mai’s had operated at Dove Hill near Carrick on Suir for over a decade.

23 people are employed at the café in the Dove Hill Irish Design Centre on the N24 between Carrick and Clonmel.

The operators of Lily Mai’s were informed that their lease was not being renewed by the owners of the centre where they had operated for over 10 years.

A similar situation has arisen at their outlet in Bunratty in County Clare where Lily Mai’s has been open for 8 years.

In a post on their Facebook page management at Lily Mai’s have thanked their 45 staff and their suppliers.

Blarney Woollen Mills – which operates both the Dove Hill and Bunratty sites – is now running their own café at both locations.

All staff at the Tipperary outlet have been retained as have those in Clare.