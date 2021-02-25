Slight increase in Tipp commercial vacancy in last quarter of 2020

According to the latest GeoView Commercial Property Report the number of commercial properties not in use in Tipperary was up 0.2 percentage points to 14.4%.

This is above the national average of 13.5.

Tipp accounted for 3.9% of the State’s total commercial stock of 211,677.

Of the towns in Tipperary sampled, Clonmel at 18.5% had the highest commercial vacancy rate while Nenagh at 15.2% had the lowest.

The findings of the report suggest that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the commercial property landscape in Ireland has not yet been fully realised.