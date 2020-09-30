Shop local scheme launched in Cashel

People in Cashel will be rewarded for shopping locally from next week.

Cashel Chamber of Commerce and Tipperary County Council have launched their Super Tuesday campaign where anyone who spends €10 or more in Cashel on a Tuesday will have their receipts entered in to a draw to win one of three €50 vouchers to spend in a shop in Cashel.

The draws will take place every Saturday and the campaign will run for ten weeks.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Chamber President Martin Lynch says local businesses have been delighted to get on board with the initiative

“They’re delighted because there’s absolutely no cost to the business.”

“Cashel Chamber of Commerce and Tipperary County Council are purchasing the vouchers directly from the businesses and that voucher then will be given to the winners.”

“The winner then has €50 to spend in one of thirty different shops in the town over the next ten weeks so it’s a win-win for the businesses.”