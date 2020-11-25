Shop Local message being driven home in Nenagh

People are being encouraged to ‘Shop Local’ in Nenagh as part of a new social media campaign.

10 minute videos are being published every night on the ‘Nenagh Live’ Facebook page, showcasing the best of local business, talent and history in the lead up to Christmas.

Tipperary County Council have brought on board a local video crew and photographers to capture what local businesses have to offer.

David Spain of Spain AV is Production Manager for ‘Nenagh Live’.

“We’re creating a platform to allow local businesses to work together to generate footfall traffic and interest for shop local.”

“We’re trying to encourage people to maybe not pop on to Amazon during the break in I’m A Celebrity”

“If they are going to buy online we encourage them to investigate all that the local businesses in the Nenagh area has to offer. If they’re going to buy online, buy online locally.