Roscrea works completed ahead of schedule

Road contractors in Roscrea are being praised after a major project has been completed ahead of schedule in time for Christmas.

Works on the N62 Birr Road had caused significant disruption in recent weeks, but the upgrade has been completed 10 days ahead of schedule.

Roscrea-based Councillor Shane Lee says it’s “very positive” news for the town, and he’s encouraging people to shop local this Christmas.

“It’s important to acknowledge the good work by the contractors of Kelly’s of Fantane. They worked extremely hard and did very long hours.”

“It’s a very positive step. I received lots of phone calls and text messages from businesses in town acknowledging the good work that has been done.”