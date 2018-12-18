Redevelopment plans set for former Erin Foods site

Plans have been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the redevelopment of the Erin Foods site in Thurles.

The plans, submitted by Lidl group architects, Clarman, propose the construction of a modern new store to be built in tandem with 60 thousand square foot of modern business accommodation.

The major redevelopment of the site has paved the way for interest from Castletown Capital to develop a business innovation hub, which will ultimately attract further investment to the region.

If given the green light, the 24 million euro project will see the demolition of the existing buildings and removal of toxic substances from the site.

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry lobbied for the development, he feels the project would have a transformative effect on the town.