Rates waiver for more than 1 in 4 commercial properties in Tipp town

More than 1-in-4 commercial premises in Tipperary Town availed of a rates waiver last year.

Tipperary County Council has responded to claims by the March4Tipp group that over quarter of a million Euro was waived for empty business premises in the west Tipp town last year.

All commercial premises in County Tipperary are rated.

Where a vacancy relief is sought, one of the key requirements is that the owner must provide evidence that the property is available for rent or is closed for refurbishment.

The March4Tipp group has hit out at Tipperary County Council for granting waivers amounting to 283,000 Euro in 2018.

Anne Marie Ryan says this is incentivising businesses to remain closed – saying owners should either do up the unit or sell it on.

According to Tipperary County Council rates relating to Tipperary Town for 2018 amounted to €1.45 million based on 465 individually rated properties.

Vacancy relief was granted to 124 properties amounting to €283,930 in 2018.

In a statement to Tipp FM the local authority points out 105 of these were for less than €3,000 meaning the majority of premises in Tipp Town to benefit from a vacancy relief consist of former small shops, pubs and businesses.

Director of Services for Economic Development Pat Slattery confirmed that where vacant properties are not being made available for reuse through sale or rent, the council will proceed to seek full payment of commercial rates.