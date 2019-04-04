Questions raised over inclusion of Tipp Fine Gael candidates in meeting with An Post

An Post have again reiterated that they will be moving to Thurles Shopping centre from Liberty Square.

The correspondence, which was received by Deputy Mattie McGrath, came after Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed that the chairman and CEO of the company would meet with the 5 TDs in the county, as well as the two Fine Gael General Election candidates.

An Post say they found that any plan to revamp the current Liberty Square premises would be hampered by the condition of the listed property, the restrictions on development space and the prohibitive cost.

The company also say they’ve already entered into an agreement with the shopping centre.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has taken issue with the Fine Gael General Election candidates being invited.