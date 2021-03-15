Publicans unhappy with lack of information from government

Tipperary publicans say they’re ‘lost for words’ to describe the impact COVID-19 restrictions are having on the sector.

A social media campaign is being launched by the Vintners Federation of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association to highlight the toll closures have had on owners, staff and musicians.

The hashtag ‘Not Disposable’ campaign will see pubs posting pictures of life pre-pandemic.

Tipperary chairperson of the VFI Richie Gleeson says they’re not expecting to be allowed to reopen immediately but says the lack of information is frustrating.

“It’s like every other industry in the country at the moment and every individual in this country. We want to see a defined plan as to what is going to happen and that’s not happening, it’s not coming our way.”

“There isn’t even talk of if numbers hit a certain level, there’s nothing like that. There’s no dates – and fair enough we can slightly understand that – but just an indication of what is in the governments mind would be great.”