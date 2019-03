A local Councillor has called for all hands on deck from those in Thurles opposed to the relocation of the post office.

An Post have decided to move their office from Liberty Square to the shopping centre.

Cllr Jim Ryan has organised a public meeting on the issue for Hayes Hotel at 7:30 this evening.

There’ll be a number of speakers including business people, representatives from the Active Retirement Association and Dementia Friendly Thurles.

He says its important people attend.