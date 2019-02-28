An Post set to move Thurles office to shopping centre

An Post are due to relocate their office from Liberty square in Thurles to the Shopping Centre as early as September.

The company have said that the current building is not viable – they concluded that its condition is not up to standard, and they need additional space.

The new location is set to become a flagship project for An Post to provide wider services to the community – the first of its kind in the country.

However, concerns have been raised that moving the post office will decrease footfall in the town centre – especially as Tipperary County Council are beginning plans to regenerate the town centre.

Cllr Jim Ryan wants to hold a public meeting on the issue, in the hope locals can lobby the company to change their position.

He says its current location is very beneficial to businesses in the town…

However, Deputy Michael Lowry says An Post have already made their decision and will outline their plans to locals in the coming weeks.

He says the company’s plans are set in stone…