It’s claimed An Post has been putting obstacles in the way of maintaining postal services in a South Tipp village.

Locals in Clogheen had thought they had won their battle to keep the post office in the village open following a threat of closure.

A review of An Post’s plan to close the outlet was reversed following a review.

However local election candidate PJ English claims the company is doing everything in their power to stop local businesses from taking over the service.