Popular Tipp businessman laid to rest

Tributes have been paid to a Tipperary businessman who passed recently after falling ill while on a flight from Spain.

Matt Kavanagh, who was originally from Urlingford, had been a prominent business owner in Tipperary Town for years, running his own bus service.

At today’s meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel district, members extended their condolences to his family and friends after his untimely death more than a week ago.

He has been described as a gentleman and a great business man.

Mr Kavanagh was laid to rest in Tipp Town this morning.