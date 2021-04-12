Popular Nenagh businessman will be laid to rest today

Tributes are being paid as one of Nenagh’s most notable businessmen is being laid to rest today.

Joe Starr, of Starr and Sons on Mitchel street, passed away recently, with his funeral taking place today.

The Starr family have been running a business at the premise since 1907 and the shop had been run by Joe and his wife Angela Kennedy-Starr for decades.

The shop is a beloved spot in the town, adding colour during the Summer and Autumn in particular, often covered in GAA paraphernalia when Tipperary are in action.

Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District Séamie Morris says Joe will be sadly missed.

“Starr’s shop was an institution in Nenagh. It’s one of those pretty shops that you find in rural towns.”

“It really came to life during the inter-county hurling season where you could buy your bunting or your flags or even ponchos.”

“But more importantly when you went into the shop there was always a kind word and banter from Joe and Angela and Joe will be very sadly missed by the people of Nenagh and surrounding areas.”