Penneys open earlier than planned as queues form from 5am

Socks and pyjamas seem to be in great demand in Tipperary today as Penneys in Clonmel reopened after a 12 week break due to Covid-19.

Queues formed from shortly after 5 this morning with the O’Connell Street store due to open at 10.30.

However such was the demand that the decision was taken to open at 9.30.

The numbers allowed in at any one time is strictly limited while fitting rooms are off limits, as well as make-up counters with signs in place to ensure social distancing.

Tipp FM caught up with some of those still waiting to go into the store and some who had already made their purchases.