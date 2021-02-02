Pandemic hits new T reg sales

753 new ‘211’ cars were registered in Tipperary in January, down 15 percent on the same month last year.

The drop is broadly in line with the national trend, which recorded an 18 percent decrease in car sales last month, due in large part to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Electric vehicle sales rose by 10 percent last month compared to January 2020 however.

Tom Cullen is Deputy Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

“Strong pre-orders coming into the New Year and the ability of the industry to provide both online shopping and a click & deliver service have mitigated somewhat against the full impact of the pandemic in January.”

“On a positive note despite the fall in new car sales both electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are ahead of last January.”