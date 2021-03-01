Online events planned in Tipp for Local Enterprise Week

Local Enterprise Week gets underway today across the country, with multiple online events being hosted by the Tipperary office.

The entire programme of 200 national events are being held virtually, including business advice clinics and webinars on topics including podcasting, leadership and the ‘AgriTech’ Revolution.

The full list of events can be found on www.localenterprise.ie/tipperary

Madeline Ryan is Training Co-ordinator with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office.

“There’s about 200 events across the country including some local events that we’re promoting here in Local Enterprise Office Tipperary.”

“The offering this year ranges from 1-to-1 business advice clinics taking place throughout the week. We’ve also got some really interesting webinars on podcasting, Google adverts and an introduction to start your own business.”