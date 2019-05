A Borrisoleigh based company will represent Tipperary in the regional finals of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

The county finals of the Local Enterprise Office event were held last night with Cathal Bourke Sports taking both the Tipperary Entrepreneur of the Year and the Best Established Business Award.

Acting Head of Enterprise with Tipperary LEO Ita Horan says it’s been a very successful few years for them in relation to job creation.