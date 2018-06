A well established north Tipperary company has lodged plans to expand the business.

Ger Gavin Home Interiors currently operates from premises on Sarsfield Street in Nenagh.

The family run furniture and flooring business was established in 1979.

They have lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for the construction of a new warehouse building at the Gortlandroe Business Park in Nenagh.

A decision is due from the planning authority by July 19th.