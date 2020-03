The CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, Brian Kavanagh, says it’s hoped that the facility at Tipperary Racecourse in Limerick Junction will be completed in 2022 or 2023, with a provisional budget of €20 to €22 million.

It’s one of the key projects that’s been outlined in today’s Horse Racing Ireland five-year strategic plan, but will be subject to funding approval.

Mr Kavanagh outlines the plans.