New look restart grant available for Tipp businesses

Tipperary businesses are being urged to avail of a stimulus package to help them recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Called ‘Restart Grant Plus’ its part of the July Stimulus Package announced by the government last month worth between 4,000 and 10,000 Euro.

Senator Garret Ahearn says this is in addition to funds that rateable businesses in the county may have already drawn down.

“What’s been agreed now is that it’s a new application so you can get an extra €4,000.”

“So if you’re a business out there in Tipperary today and you applied for the restart grant and your rates last year for arguments sake were €1,000 your restart grant that you got was €2,000 a couple of months ago.”

“You can now reapply for a new restart grant and you’ll get an extra €4,000 on top of the €2,000 that you got.”

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made through Tipperary County Council.