Just over 2,000 new cars have been sold in Tipperary in the first three months of this year.

In all 2,092 T Reg cars were on the road by the end of March according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

That’s down nearly 4% on sales for the same period in 2017.

Roscommon and Cavan have experienced the biggest drop year on year with new car sales down y 17%.

Wexford is the only county to record an increase in sales in 2018 – up 5% compared with last year.