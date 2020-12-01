Nenagh & Lattin companies fly the flag for Tipperary

Two Tipperary companies have been named as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards 2021

Flying the flag for the Premier County will be Lattin based Nutrient Recovery to Generate Electricity and Nenagh company SYS Wealth and Financial Planners.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

NRGE have been shortlisted in the Sustainability sector while SYS Wealth and Financial Planners will contest the Workplace Wellbeing category.