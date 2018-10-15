Nenagh fares well in latest IBAL survey

Nenagh has been deemed ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ in the summer survey of litter levels by Irish Business Against Litter.

The North Tipp town was the only Tipperary inclusion in the survey of 40 towns and cities across Ireland, where it’s ranked in 2nd spot.

The report draws special attention to the presentation and maintenance of Nenagh Train Station; and the wide paving, tree planting and freshly presented shop fronts on Kenyon Street.

Fermoy in Co Cork was deemed to be the cleanest town in Ireland, with Dublin’s North Inner city, and Ballybane in Galway City the worst – both labelled seriously littered.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says the litter problem is getting worse in disadvantaged urban areas.