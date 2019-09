Plans are being made to reinvigorate Tipperary Town as the Christmas season approaches.

With Brexit, online shopping and road works all affecting businesses in the town Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District Michael Fitzgerald says something needs to be done.

He says the money derived from the increase in the local property tax should be used in plans to market the town.

Councillor Fitzgerald feels there are many ways this money can help the town in the coming months.